A traveling holiday favorite is back for the season.

A Magical Medora Christmas tour will be traveling across four states and performing in 22 communities to help people get into the holiday spirit.

From Nov. 27 through Dec. 23, eight cast members from Medora shows (past and present) will put on a family-friendly holiday show.

Even veteran Medora Entertainer Bill Sorensen is coming back to join in on the fun.

Tickets are on sale now for all tour locations.