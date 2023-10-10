BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As Fall kicks into high gear, many fun-filled fall festivities are returning to the capital city, and one of the state’s most popular October attractions, the DJ Coleman Corn Maze is once again open for business.

The corn maze takes place in the field next to Buckstop Junction, just off of Bismarck Expressway. When exploring, the maze includes 12 checkpoints to find along the way.

Other activities at the location include a bale tunnel and wagon rides.

“It’s a great way for kids to get out,” stated the corn maze’s owner DJ Coleman. “A lot of them aren’t ever on a farm and don’t really get to experience agriculture, so it’s a fun activity for them to hunt out and find the locations, and give them an appreciation for where their food comes from. We also have some other activities out here for kids to enjoy. “

There’s still time to visit the DJ Coleman Corn Maze, but it will only be open for two more weekends and will close on October 22.