A man drowned in a kayak accident at Nelson Carlson Lake in Ward County Saturday afternoon sometime around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department tells KX News a kayak capsized. A sergeant says it was an accidental drowning and no foul play is being investigated.

This is all the information that was provided at this time.

The Sheriff’s Department says it will release more information after the family has been notified.

