A Man is in Custody in Dickinson after Nearly an Hour Stand-off with Police

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a residence in Dickinson for nearly an hour this afternoon.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning, Dickinson Police Department patrol officers were searching for a wanted man at an address in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Officers made initial contact with an unrelated man, 33-year-old Jeffrey Stern, in the yard of the residence.

During a conversation with officers, Stern gave them his name and abruptly turned around and went into the residence.

Officers remained outside and soon learned that Stern was a suspect in a Minot theft yesterday. Much of the alledged-stolen property was located outside the residence with officers, and mention of a stolen firearm was also made.

Stern was advertising a rummage sale at the address when officers stopped to talk to him.

A search warrant for the property at the residence was issued by Stark County District Court, and a risk assessment was completed by patrol. Based on the information they received, the Southwest Tactical Team was brought on scene to serve the search warrant around 12:30 p.m.

Stern remained barricaded inside the residence for nearly an hour, before surrendering to authorities without further incident.

He was transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson where he is initially being held on the charges of felony Possession of Stolen Property.

Further charges related to the obstruction of the search warrant may also be pending.