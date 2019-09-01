Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

A Man is in Custody in Dickinson after Nearly an Hour Stand-off with Police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a residence in Dickinson for nearly an hour this afternoon.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning, Dickinson Police Department patrol officers were searching for a wanted man at an address in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Officers made initial contact with an unrelated man, 33-year-old Jeffrey Stern, in the yard of the residence.

During a conversation with officers, Stern gave them his name and abruptly turned around and went into the residence.

Officers remained outside and soon learned that Stern was a suspect in a Minot theft yesterday. Much of the alledged-stolen property was located outside the residence with officers, and mention of a stolen firearm was also made.

Stern was advertising a rummage sale at the address when officers stopped to talk to him.

A search warrant for the property at the residence was issued by Stark County District Court, and a risk assessment was completed by patrol. Based on the information they received, the Southwest Tactical Team was brought on scene to serve the search warrant around 12:30 p.m.

Stern remained barricaded inside the residence for nearly an hour, before surrendering to authorities without further incident.

He was transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center in Dickinson where he is initially being held on the charges of felony Possession of Stolen Property.

Further charges related to the obstruction of the search warrant may also be pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-1-19"

Weekend Shootings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Shootings"

Facial Recognition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facial Recognition"

Underwood Couple

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Couple"

National Anthem

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Anthem"

Stark County Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark County Chaplain"

College Textbook Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Textbook Prices"

I-94 Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Construction"

McKenzie Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie Injury Crash"

Vaccine Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaccine Protest"

Tooth Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tooth Mobile"

BPS Crossover Invite Day 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Crossover Invite Day 2"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-31-19"

Car Safety Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Safety Kids"

Mandan Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Bar"

Williston Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Shooting"

Class AA, Class A, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA, Class A, 9-Man"

Class AAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA"

St. Mary's Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Football"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"
More Video

Don't Miss