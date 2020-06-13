A Minot hairstylist is bringing awareness to Juneteenth with a sip and paint event.

The iconic June Nineteenth day commemorates emancipation from slavery in Texas on that day in 1865.

Owner of Nubian Mane Hair Salon is hosting a sip and paint this Friday starting at 8 p.m.

Food, drinks, games, and music will all be provided.

The importance of the event is to have fun, but to also educate the community about the significance of that day.

“It’s just a place to come let your hair back and unwind. People have been locked up for three months on quarantine, so it’s a good chance to get out and be around people.” Co-Owner of Nubian Mane Hair Salon Kenneth Foster said.