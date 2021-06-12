A Minot non-profit rebrands itself to emphasize local support

Out with the old and in with the new — that’s what one Minot non-profit is saying after a rebrand.

Saturday, after more than a hundred years of serving homeless women and children in Minot, the Young Women’s Christian Association, or YWCA will take on a new name.

It will now be called Project Bee, which means Bringing Energy and Empowerment.

The name change is meant to distinguish the organization from its national nonprofit to emphasize the local services.

The new non-profit will serve the same purpose by providing women with shelter, support, and alleviating poverty.

Project Bee Development Director Allie Walsh says this rebrand is bigger, better, and now all local.

“YWCA Minot was part of the YWCA national organization, which was out of Washington D.C. and we feel as though leading Project Bee right here in Minot with people that live right here in Minot is going to be more suitable for the clientele that we work with,” Walsh said.

Walsh says they still operate on the same schedule as well.

That’s Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m