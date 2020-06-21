A Minot woman celebrates 20 years on the job

One Minot woman is celebrating 20 years on her job this weekend. And as many things have changed over those years…her love and compassion for her community haven’t.

Amanda Sebelius started working at the Simonsons gas station on June 20, 2000. She started as a part-time employee, working while she was a student at Minot State University.

Over the years she has worked her way up, and now she’s a store manager, and has loved it every step of the way.

“I have my regular customers. In the last 20 years, I have gotten to know them on a personal level and watch their children grow up,” said Amanda Sebelius.

But along the way, there were some tough times. Like the train derailment that spread ammonia gas across the city. And of course, the 2011 flood.

“It was kind of strange to see like the town was kind of divided like North and South for awhile,” said Sebelius.

Friends, family, and co-workers surprised her with a cake and balloons to celebrate all of her hard work and this major milestone.

“She is a really good friend. I mean I don’t know…she’s just fun to work for,” said Denise Wolf, employee at Simonson Store.

So fun that even on her work anniversary, she decided to give back to the community that has given so much to her. Giving out free hot-dogs and cake to customers…customers that have become extended family.

Wolf added, “I see that she is very dedicated to her job and the community and she does everything she can to please the people in this community.”

Amanda says she is looking forward to another 20 years on the job. Another 20 years of meeting new faces. Another 20 years of good times and bad times.

“Times can get trying, you know. You just need to work through them and tomorrow is another day. I’ve made mistakes and I’ve just moved forward,” added Sebelius.

Words to truly live by.

Amanda says her favorite memory is her first week on the job when she lost her voice and had to place a sticker on her shirt letting customers know she wasn’t being rude.

Congratulations, Amanda!