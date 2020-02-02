A Minot Woman Celebrates Her Centennial Birthday

A Minot woman celebrated a BIG birthday today.

“I’ve had a heart problem for several years and a lot of times I was not able to do a lot of things.”

Norma Hanson says she never thought she would live to see 100.

“I’ve passed that now and I can walk and I can now do a lot of things that I couldn’t do when I was younger.” she says.

Over the past century, Hanson has done a lot of things and has made many memories.

“I don’t think I really counted them, but it was quite a pile.” Hanson says.

The pile she’s referring to is made up of hats. Hanson has a strong love for crocheting, and, she’d put her craft to good use by making military hats to be shipped over seas for men in combat.

“I would have big bags of them and I would just give them to them as a thanks.”

Hanson say’s she appreciates her 100 years of life, but she told KX News what the secret to living a long life was.

“I dance but I do quite a bit of walking. I walk sometimes three times a day and I don’t know how far I walk, but I walk the halls.” she says.

To celebrate Norma’s big day, family as far as Washington came to visit and they surprised her with her own birthday bash.

“I was very much surprised and happy to see everyone. This is the most birthday I’ve ever had, but it’s good. It’s good to have friends.” says Hanson

Norma says she’ll spend the weekend hanging out and catching up with family.

