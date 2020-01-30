Modern Day Baby Boom in Watford City

Watford City is in a bit of its own modern-day baby boom and city officials are doing all they can to keep up.

“We’ve went from 1,400 to roughly 7,500,” said City Administrator Curtis Moen.

What’s he referring to is the population increase in Watford City within the last three years and there’s a pretty simple reason as to why.

“It’s the oil industry. The impact on Western North Dakota and across the state is high, but typically out here it’s much higher than everywhere else,” Moen said.

This isn’t anything new. For years people have moved to the Bakken to find work opportunities, but as opportunities increase, so does the population.

There’s also an increase in babies but with limited room for them only having one daycare.

“We’ve had to make our library into an infant room because we have over 350 kids enrolled,” said Wolf Pup Daycare Director Tessa Moberg.

Wolf Pup Daycare has a capacity of only 200 kids, and with no other daycares in town, they’ve taken the hit. Until now, city and county officials agreed in a November meeting to build a new daycare.

“There’s a need for a second daycare or more daycares. We are now in the early stages of starting that second daycare. It will mirror more or less the initial daycare, in capacity and so on,” said Moen.

The roughly $9 million project is planned to start this year and completed in 2021.

“We’re really hoping that in home daycare providers will step up,” said Moen.