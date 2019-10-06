A national protest to stop abortion brought attention to the Capital City

The signs speak for themselves and these people support the message.

“My husband and I struggled to get pregnant for years. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to have children,” said Medora Nagle, Executive Director of North Dakota Right to Life.

It touches close to home for Medora Nagle, who says it’s unfair to kill a baby, especially when there are other options available.

“There are well over a million couples in this country that are trying to adopt a baby that is on the list. And there are tons of resources for women who do not want to do adoption,” said Nagle.

Even in the cases of incest and rape, they are pro-life. They are not the only ones. Each year, millions of people across the country participate in what is called a life chain, where they protest and tell us they pray for babies lost to abortion.

“We are all God’s children from the moment of conception. It kind of relates to human sacrifice,” said Brandan Muscha.

But there are many people who don’t feel that way. Others say they have the right to choose what they do with their bodies, when to bring a child into the world, and have the right to have an abortion if contraception fails.



The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is the only family-planning clinic in North Dakota, they are the only place to offer abortion services.

It’s a touchy subject that may never find common ground but these protestors want to make sure to get their message across.

According to the North Dakota Right to life, In 2018, over 1,530 cities and towns held Life Chains across the country.