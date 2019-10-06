A national protest to stop abortion brought attention to the Capital City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The signs speak for themselves and these people support the message.

“My husband and I struggled to get pregnant for years. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to have children,” said Medora Nagle, Executive Director of North Dakota Right to Life.

It touches close to home for Medora Nagle, who says it’s unfair to kill a baby, especially when there are other options available.

“There are well over a million couples in this country that are trying to adopt a baby that is on the list. And there are tons of resources for women who do not want to do adoption,” said Nagle.

Even in the cases of incest and rape, they are pro-life. They are not the only ones. Each year, millions of people across the country participate in what is called a life chain, where they protest and tell us they pray for babies lost to abortion.

“We are all God’s children from the moment of conception. It kind of relates to human sacrifice,” said Brandan Muscha.

But there are many people who don’t feel that way. Others say they have the right to choose what they do with their bodies, when to bring a child into the world, and have the right to have an abortion if contraception fails.

The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is the only family-planning clinic in North Dakota, they are the only place to offer abortion services.

It’s a touchy subject that may never find common ground but these protestors want to make sure to get their message across.

According to the North Dakota Right to life, In 2018, over 1,530 cities and towns held Life Chains across the country.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

WDA Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Tennis"

WDA Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Soccer"

Saturday, October 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday, October 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Does age affect driving?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Does age affect driving?"

Half Staff Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Half Staff Sunday"

Senator Cramer on Impeachment Inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Cramer on Impeachment Inquiry"

Red Flag Laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Flag Laws"

LGBTQ Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "LGBTQ Summit"

Autism Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism Run"

Extreme Brono Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extreme Brono Tournament"

Pheasants for the Future

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pheasants for the Future"

9-man, 6-man

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-man, 6-man"

Class AAA, Class AA, Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA, Class AA, Class A Football"

Mandan's Three Running Back Approach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's Three Running Back Approach"

Domestic Violence Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence Month"

Friday, October 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

City Assessing

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Assessing"

The Last Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Last Fight"

Slurry Well Proposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slurry Well Proposal"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge