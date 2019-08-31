Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

A new beer parlor opened in Mandan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Black Lions in Mandan sells beer and wine. Owners say all of their craft beers are locally brewed from across the state. They also provide peanuts and pickles to go along with your drink.

It’s family-owned and operated by Garrett Hooker and his wife. After serving in the army for seven years, Hooker decided to open up a bar where people can relax. The name represents the army unit he served under, in Afghanistan.

“I wanted to own a business. I love the bar scene and entertaining people. It serves as a hub in the community where everyone comes in and have a good time, smiling, blowing suds off of beer. That’s the atmosphere I like,” said Garrett Hooker, Owner of Black Lions.

Next Thursday there will be a grand opening, but people can still come by in the meantime. If you are veteran or first responder, you can bring in a picture of yourself in uniform and the owners will hang it up on the wall.

For more information click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BPS Crossover Invite Day 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Crossover Invite Day 2"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 8-31-19"

Class AA, Class A, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA, Class A, 9-Man"

Class AAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA"

St. Mary's Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Football"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

IHS in trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "IHS in trouble"

Friday, August 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, August 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Deadly Weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly Weekend"

Japan Trade Deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan Trade Deal"

Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat"

5 Pricey Tickets

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 Pricey Tickets"

Magic City Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Express"

Badlands Hunting Trip

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Hunting Trip"

Donating a Kidney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating a Kidney"

Scam Money and Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scam Money and Tips"

Vet Cemetary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Cemetary"

New Gas Turbine

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Gas Turbine"

Best Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Museum"

Survivorship Lifestyle Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Survivorship Lifestyle Program"
More Video

Don't Miss