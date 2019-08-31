A new beer parlor opened in Mandan

Black Lions in Mandan sells beer and wine. Owners say all of their craft beers are locally brewed from across the state. They also provide peanuts and pickles to go along with your drink.

It’s family-owned and operated by Garrett Hooker and his wife. After serving in the army for seven years, Hooker decided to open up a bar where people can relax. The name represents the army unit he served under, in Afghanistan.

“I wanted to own a business. I love the bar scene and entertaining people. It serves as a hub in the community where everyone comes in and have a good time, smiling, blowing suds off of beer. That’s the atmosphere I like,” said Garrett Hooker, Owner of Black Lions.

Next Thursday there will be a grand opening, but people can still come by in the meantime. If you are veteran or first responder, you can bring in a picture of yourself in uniform and the owners will hang it up on the wall.

