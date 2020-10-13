A new bridge near Velva won’t be installed for a while, Ward County engineer says

We have an update to a collapsed bridge we told you about on Friday.

The Ward County engineer says there won’t be a bridge installed any time soon.

Dana Larsen shared these pictures with KX that he took with a drone.

He says the bridge, which was constructed in 1940, is going to be expensive to be replaced.

He says the goal is to have a bid submitted to the Department of Transportation by November of 2021. He adds the best-case scenario would be construction starting up in 2022, and that they are hoping to put a temporary structure in, but still need a permit from the water commission because it is in a floodway.

“Any time you do this type of construction, in particular with bridges, it just doesn’t happen immediately. You’d love to just go, ‘Hey, let’s hire a contractor and put this bridge back in, and we should be able to make something work.’ But, that’s not how it works these days,” Larsen said.

He says it’s important for people to pay attention to height, weight and width restrictions posted near all bridges.