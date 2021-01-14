A new chapter: Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health transitioning weekly COVID-19 testing to vaccine clinics

After several months and many thousands of tests, the focus is beginning to shift from testing for COVID to vaccinating against COVID.

We find out why Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is making vaccines its main priority.

Every week since this past May, the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has turned the Bismarck Event Center into a COVID testing machine — at times testing up to 1,000 people in one day.

But now those testing events will be turned in mass vaccine clinics.

“Similar to what we have done at the Event Center for COVID-19 testing where we can get a lot of people through at one time,” said Renae Moch, the Director for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Starting next week, people who fall under the first category in Phase 1B (that’s people age 75 and older) will be eligible to receive their first jab.

You’ll have to register ahead a time prior to being vaccinated.

“Their names will be placed into a database and we will be able to say, ‘Everybody that is 75 and older, here’s your opportunity now.’ We have our clinic open and available for you to schedule a time,” explained Moch.

Moch says their goal is to get their weekly allocation of vaccines into people’s arms immediately.

“As we move into the next stage of the pandemic, vaccinations are going to be the priority for public health. And we want to make sure we get vaccines out as soon as possible,” said Moch.

Moch says their goal is to have their mass vaccine clinics every Tuesday and Thursday.

Moch says there are still opportunities to get tested around the community.

You can always set up an appointment at the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health facility, where they offer both rapid tests and PCRs.