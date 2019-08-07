A new dome rises at the Bismarck Fore Seasons Center

After 20 years, it was time to replace the old fabric dome at the Fore Seasons Center in Bismarck.

On July 29th, the dome came down. On Tuesday, a new, improved dome went up. There were many complaints that the old one wasn’t insulated.

Now, the new, insulated version will better serve athletes during the winter by keeping them warm. Crews are also replacing the turf, netting, and fabric. Organizers say it was worth the wait.

“The process takes about two to three weeks. We had to get rid of the old dome and put up another one. We ended up adding some cables,” said Hayden Ahart, Supervisor for Yeadon Domes. “This has taken about a week here but it’s going to take about another week or two to install lights and installation. This dome is better than the old one and it’s been improved.”

The facility now has a multi-purpose use for baseball, soccer and football practice as well as a driving range.