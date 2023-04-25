MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After years of construction and anticipation, some city offices and departments have a new home. The new Minot City Hall is ushering in a new era of governance and community in the city’s heart with a brand-new building for multiple groups.

All departments that were housed inside the old city hall building will now reside in the downtown building that used to be Wells Fargo (10 3rd Ave. SW) — including the city finance department, NDR, public information, and the city clerk and assessor’s office. Central dispatch will move into the new location this summer.

Effective immediately, the payment of utility bills, requesting of permits, or any walk-in city-related business will take place at the new location.

This project has been in the works since 2015, and leaders believe the new space will help supplement downtown merchants and the economy at the city’s center.

“It’s a little bit of an economic resilience moving city hall downtown,” said City of Minot Public Information Officer, Derek Hackett. “It is also a public safety resilience measure with getting dispatch downtown as well. And we are trying to centralize a lot of our public-facing departments into one building centrally located in the middle of the city.”

Leaders are now in the process of evaluating the old city hall building to see if it could serve as a functional addition to the Minot Police Department. There is no longer a utility bill drop box at the previous location, but you can still deposit Municipal court fines and fees there.

All city-based commissions and meetings will be held at the new building as well, starting with The Minot City Council meeting on Monday, May 1.