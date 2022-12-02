MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As our state grows in population, so does the need for more emergency services.

A new fire engine arrived in the Magic City to better support people in the area.

The Minot Fire Department was instructed to retire and destroy a fire engine that did not meet current emission standards.

They replaced that 25-year-old engine with the first of two new trucks.

The newest truck is assigned to Station 4 in southeast Minot.

The main improvements with the newer model include a larger cab and updated equipment.

“The old style cabs that we’ve had for years, you’re kind of cramped in there and are facing both backward and forwards, and there’s not a lot of leg room. These new trucks allow us to be a little bit more efficient, getting out of our vehicles when we need to help people,” said Jeremy Croxall, an engineer for the Minot Fire Department.

Another new fire engine is scheduled to arrive next spring, which will be assigned to Fire Station 5, the new fire station that is currently under construction.