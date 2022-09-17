MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After three years of no Norsk Høstfest, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest has been crowned.

The interview process for becoming Miss Norsk Hostfest can be very taxing on the mind and the candidates emotions.

However, the work that Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 put in to her interview got her the crown when the time came.

“I was just thinking, I got to do this good, I got to memorize my words so everything and pronounce everything right and I was so nervous but it paid off,” said Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022, Neveah Christianson.

Miss Norsk Høstfest can move on to compete at the state level, if she chooses to.

But as of now she is just soaking in the moment and looking forward to Høstfest.

“I am in amazement. This is such an amazing opportunity I was given and I’m just very excited to represent at the Høstfest this year,” said Christianson.

Seven participants entered for the Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022.

Each candidate was interviewed for eight minutes in front of a panel of judges.

Those in the running for the crown must encompass everything the Norsk Høstfest stands for.

“We are looking for a young lady who exemplifies the Høstfest, who can be proud of her heritage and speak to the Høstfest patrons that she comes into all four days of the festival,” said Miss Norsk Høstfest Co-Director, Angie Christianson.

Christianson’s duties extend well beyond the Høstfest, as she will be giving speeches across North Dakota.

The Norsk Høstfest begins September 28 and ends on October 1.

For more information on the Høstfest, visit the Norsk Høstfest website.