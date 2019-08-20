A new nature-based park may be coming to Bismarck

A wetlands and waterfall conservation organization needs your help in getting a new nature-based park in Bismarck.

Ducks Unlimited needs to raise a million dollars to purchase a 120-acre property and transform it into a new park with trails, trees, restored prairie grassland, and wetlands.

The organization will raise the money and then turn it over to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation to manage and operate. Organizers say this will provide the Bismarck-Mandan area with more easily accessible natural space.

“As Bismarck continues to grow, this type of natural resource, recreation infrastructure and quality of life infrastructure is going to become really important. It’s what people are looking for when they want to move here and it is really important in both attracting and retaining a quality workforce,” said Carmen Miller, Director of Public Policy for Ducks Unlimited.

On Monday they held an open house.