A new study shows most people don’t know how to correctly jump start a car

According to a recent study, most people don’t know how to jump-start their car. But, as North Dakotans, we don’t seem to have that problem.

Just in case you don’t know how to do it, we spoke to a mechanic so we could show you how to safely do it.

We asked North Dakotans if they know how to jump-start a car.

“Yes, do you?”

“Yes, I do.”

“Yes”

“Yes, I do.”

“Yeah…Yes I do.”

If you want to help someone jump start their car, make sure yours is running before you hook up the jumper cables.

The next thing you’re going to want to do is hook the positive to the positive, and the negative to the negative, making sure you don’t touch any other metal on the car.

After you hook up the cables to the dead battery, you’re going to want to take the positive and hook it up to the positive, and the negative and hook it to the negative.

After you hook the jumper cables up to both cars, you’re going to want to let it charge for about two minutes.

After that, you can go ahead and fire up the dead battery. After the dead vehicle starts and is running, the next thing you’re going to want to do is remove the jumper cables.

First, you take off negative, and then, you remove the positive. The next step is removing the cables from the other battery. So, negative first and then positive.

The last step is to wind up the cables, put them away and close the hood.

A mechanic told us why it’s important to do it correctly.

“You really want to be pretty careful in today’s technology with the computers and everything that is in automobiles, that you’re very particular that you do positive to positive and negative to negative,” said Jerry Frye, owner of Jerry’s Repair and Alignment.

Frye also says to replace jumper cables if the ends get corroded or the wires become exposed.

