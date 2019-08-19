A new teacher at North Plains has set goals for herself for the upcoming school year

Minot Public Schools are once again opening their doors to students this Thursday.

Teachers in the school district attended a welcome back event at Minot High School earlier today. The new school year is an exciting time for old and new teachers alike.

We talked to one teacher who will be at the head of the class for the very first time. She has her own set of goals for this year.

“Be a great mentor and leader to the students because I’m realizing how important that is for kids who may be, especially with the Air Force their parents are gone or not around, and I know that I need to be someone that they can look up to and feel comfortable,” said Delaney Huss, second grade teacher North Plains.

“And, I just want my classroom to be a very safe learning environment,” Huss added.

Huss who grew up in Minot says she’s also excited to work alongside other teachers and coaches who helped her while she was in school.