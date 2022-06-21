MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A business is now offering an experience to taste all that Minot has to offer.

The Taste of Minot will take you on a three-hour food and drink walking tour.

Each tour happens once a month and always on a Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

The tour will begin with an appetizer and will walk you through multiple courses and finally finish with dessert.

Owner Tonya Parker will walk you around downtown and stop at five different locations.

Every tour is different and the group leaves the menu up to the restaurants.

“But if the restaurants want to showcase a signature dish and it’s pretty much giving them the ability to say, hey, this is our food, it’s fantastic and you should come on back,” said Parker.

While this tour is about food and drinks, you will also learn about the history of downtown Minot along the way.

For more information on the Taste of Minot or to reserve a spot, visit the Taste of Minot website.