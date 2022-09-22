MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A friendly face stopped at a farmer’s market not to tell you what to eat, but how to eat.

At the Minot Farmers Market, Wellness Bean put on a Table Talk to help people improve the food that goes inside their bodies.

Thursday, Wellness Bean showed shoppers how to prepare and cook spaghetti squash.

Eileen Bean says everyone has different nutritional needs as well as different tastes.

She recommends eating healthy foods that satisfy your taste buds.

Buying the vegetable whole and using the leftovers the next day is a great way to save money and eat healthy.

“Following a really strict diet is not something that’s going to be sustainable. You need to figure out what foods you like, how you like to prepare them and the only way to do that is by experimenting, by practicing, by trying new things and I think the farmers market is a really great place to try locally sourced foods,” said Wellness Bean Founder, Eileen Bean.

Bean says another thing to look for while shopping for foods is whether or not harsh chemicals were used on the product.