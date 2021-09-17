A Night of Hope aims to raise overdose awareness and honor loved ones

A Night of Hope will be held Saturday evening in honor of those who have overdosed, the people affected by addiction and to raise awareness to the community.

According to the Minot Police Department, officers have responded to 73 overdose calls just this year.

Of those calls, 12 were fatal. Narcan was used an estimated 25 times.

Tomorrow’s event is in honor of those people and the many others suffering from addiction.



Lanterns will be provided to be released.



Tables will be set up with the supplies to write a note to loved ones.

“Things like addiction are something that is happening to a lot of people and it is not a good thing,” Wyatt Newnam said. His mom, Michaela is the Vice President of Bubba’s Place. “We can help you with that if you come here.”



Director of EmbraceND, Heather Leier said, “[This event is] to kind of plant seeds of hope for those individuals and for the families that there is a place to go for help and support.”

A Night of Hope is hosted by EmbraceND, Aidan’s Promise Inc. and Project Bee.



It will be held at Bubba’s Place starting at 8 pm. Bubba’s Place is located at 408 1st St NW in Minot.



Tentative agenda:

8 – 8:30 p.m. – pick up lantern and personalize

8:45 p.m. – prayer for the community

9 p.m. – gather along walking path by the river next to the house

9:15 p.m. – light lanterns and release