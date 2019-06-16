A non-profit is giving people with disabilities a chance to water ski

It’s not everyday 13-year-old Addison Loerzel gets to be on the lake, let alone water ski.

“I never wished that but I like being in a wheelchair because it’s fun to roll around,” said Addison Loerzel, participant.

She was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that affects your spinal cord. Although she is not able to walk she is not missing out on what life has to offer with the support of her family.

“I get a little scared when she goes out, but when she comes back I am always so proud of her because I just think about how brave she has to be to put her trust in other people to help her do this activity,” said Marisa Loerzel, mother of Addison Loerzel.

Addie isn’t the only one who gets an opportunity to water ski using adaptive equipment. It’s all part of the escape to the lake event put on by the North Dakota Association for the Disabled. It’s an organization that provides resources and assists people with disabilities.

” For them, it’s a chance for them to feel more independent and free doing something that other people take for granted. They deserve opportunities and it doesn’t have to be adaptive skiing,” said Mike Brue, Communications Director for NDAD.

40 people with all types of physical disabilities got a chance to water ski, not once but two or three times. The event also featured pontoon rides, free lunch, and a waterski show.

When it comes to Addison, she’s using her disability as her ability.

” Even though I can’t move my legs I can still kick butt,” said Addison Loerzel.

According to the CDC, 15.8% of adults in North Dakota have some type of disability, compared to the 22.5 percent of adults in the U.S. that have a disability.

