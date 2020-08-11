A plea to parents to keep students safe on city buses

Coronavirus
Unlike some other school districts in North Dakota, Minot Public Schools does not have a district-wide busing system. That’s why many students take the city bus.

The city’s public information officer says since the buses are to be used by the community as a whole, the city can’t enforce assigned seating or the use of masks.

The 30 person occupancy also means it’s impossible to social distance when bussing about 300 students every school day.

“The biggest thing is we want to stress for parents and for those students, to wear masks, to wash your hands and try to keep distances when you can. The habits are going to start at home with this one, so we’re going to ask that the students take the precautions that make them feel the most comfortable,” said Derek Hackett, Public Information Officer.

Hackett says barriers will be installed on the buses to protect drivers and passengers, and the buses will be fogged frequently.

