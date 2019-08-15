A plush home: Hundreds of stuffed animals take over the outside of a Bismarck house

Hundreds of stuffed animals adorn the outside of a Bismarck home in the 200 block of Rosser Avenue.

Imagine coming home to hundreds of stuffed animals lining the outside of your home.

A large, pink bear dangling from your roof, next to dozens of animals sitting in the gutters and on the shingles.

Smaller stuffed creatures adorning both sides of the walkway to your door, where yet another gaggle of plush animals are woven into the handrails.

And, as the final accent, stuffed animals tacked to your outside walls, windows and trees.

This is the scene that awaits a Bismarck man once he returns from a trip out of state.

A group of his friends, who love to prank each other, decided their missing member’s house on the 200 block of Rosser Avenue was apparently a little too stuffy on the outside.

So they did some “home improvement.”

And, while the multi-color, multi-sized plush explosion certainly cries out for attention, the group itself wants to remain anonymous, hoping their friend learns about the makeover on the news.

This is what happens when you’re a member of a group of pranksters and you leave town.

Surprise.