A police reform discussion with the Bismarck Deputy Chief

Local News

“8 Can’t Wait” is a campaign that’s become a part of the national conversation surrounding police reform.

People across the country are pushing their mayors to implement these eight police reform policies:

Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer says the Bismarck Police Department already has the majority of them included in its policy manual, but he says where they don’t exist, many of them are realistic requests.

As far as the requirement to de-escalate situations, Stugelmeyer says that’s police training 101, and is a part of BPD’s use of force policy.

But he says one of the policies, which spells out how police should respond to certain situations, isn’t realistic.

“Just because somebody does ‘A’, doesn’t mean ‘B’ is appropriate. Maybe they do ‘A’ and nothing is appropriate. So it almost gave the perception that just because somebody does something, let’s say passive resistance we call it, you don’t necessarily have to do any use of force to get them to comply,” he explained.

Stugelmeyer says the reform that calls for verbal warnings before shooting is something all of his officers are taught in training.

A duty to intervene, on the other hand, isn’t expressly in BPD policy. If an officer observes unlawful or unethical behavior, they are required to report it, but not necessarily to intervene.

The next “8 Can’t Wait” guideline says to limit the use of strangleholds and chokeholds to situations where deadly force is authorized. Stugelmeyer says BPD’s policy is exactly that already.

“We’ve never had to use it, we’ve never even used it inappropriately, like if an officer used it when it wasn’t a deadly force…we’ve just never used it,” Stugelmeyer shared. “But we want to give our officers tools if they get themselves in a situation where there is a deadly force encounter and they can’t use their firearm.”

His only issue was with the requirement to never shoot at moving vehicles. He says it would have to be a deadly force situation. He adds, there have been incidents of Bismarck Police officers being run down by vehicles.

