A Portion of River Road is Closed in Bismarck After a Landslide

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says River Road is closed indefinitely following a landslide right to the north side of 3800 River Road between Wilderness Cove Road and Sandy River Drive.

The Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene at 1:36 p.m. Sunday afternoon, after they got a call from someone attempting to drive that way.

As far as Deputies know, no one witnessed the landslide happen. No one was hurt and no cars were damaged when the bank fell onto the road.

River Road remains closed between Wilderness Cove Road and Sandy River Drive.

If you live on Wilderness Cove Road, you can drive as far north as the 3800 block of Rive Road. If you’re on Sandy River Drive, you can go as far south as 4,000 River Road.

A Sergeant tells KX News no homes are blocked off due to the landslide.

He was unsure of the cause, but guesses the combination of the wet ground and how tall the banks are likely has something to do with it.

The Burleigh County Highway Department is working on getting road signs up now, and will be the agency to clear off the road.

The Sheriff’s Department says they’re unsure how long this will take.

