A quarter of Gen Z say they will pass on the COVID-19 vaccine

A recent poll found Gen Z adults are “particularly disinterested” in the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NBC LX/Morning Consult survey concludes 26% of adults 25 and under will not be signing up for a shot.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says younger, healthier people tend to underestimate health risks. Although he adds, recently, younger people are getting a more severe case of the virus.

“It isn’t like six months ago when we said, ‘Oh, a young person gets the virus, no big deal.’ Well, it’s more of a deal now. We’re seeing more and more younger people actually getting hospitalized and getting into trouble, so it’s a danger to the individual, not huge, but larger than before.”

Dr. Wynne says it’s still possible to reach herd immunity without 26% of one generation, but considering a number of people in all age groups are hesitant, it doesn’t help.