Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

A quarter of Gen Z say they will pass on the COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A recent poll found Gen Z adults are “particularly disinterested” in the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NBC LX/Morning Consult survey concludes 26% of adults 25 and under will not be signing up for a shot.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says younger, healthier people tend to underestimate health risks. Although he adds, recently, younger people are getting a more severe case of the virus.

“It isn’t like six months ago when we said, ‘Oh, a young person gets the virus, no big deal.’ Well, it’s more of a deal now. We’re seeing more and more younger people actually getting hospitalized and getting into trouble, so it’s a danger to the individual, not huge, but larger than before.”

Dr. Wynne says it’s still possible to reach herd immunity without 26% of one generation, but considering a number of people in all age groups are hesitant, it doesn’t help.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News