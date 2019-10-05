A race supports autism families

North Dakotans came together and took off on a run, in support of their friends, family, and neighbors who have Autism on Saturday.

BisMan Autism Families Community hosted a .5k race, which is approximately one-third of a mile.

Members wanted a way to spread awareness for autism, a spectrum disorder that can affect social skills and speech and nonverbal communication, and cause repetitive behavior.

The race included pit stops, refreshments and games from local businesses in the area.

Organizers say autism is a condition that affects many people, and they need our support and assistance.

“Autism has been diagnosed in like 1 in 58 kids right now, so chances are you now somebody with autism or your kids know somebody. So, we should just get together and support them. Just because it is invisible doesn’t mean you ignore it,” said Amber Cummings, BisMan Autism Families Community.

Proceeds from the event will support people with autism, by helping with access to therapy and more.