It’s Palindrome Week.

A Palindrome is a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward, such as, “Otto” or, “Madam, I’m Adam.”

As far as the calendar is concerned, this week is the only week in the year when each day’s date can be read the same backward and forward.

The next 10 days are pretty unique and this phenomenon won’t happen again for nearly 100 years.