A recent study says volunteering could prolong your life

A new study out of Harvard finds people who volunteer about two hours a week live longer and enjoy healthier, happier lives. We spoke to someone today who says volunteering has definitely improved her quality of life.

Kari Kadrmas volunteers at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck every weekend. She’s been doing this for over a year now. Whether it’s helping with spring cleaning, feeding goats, or filling hay, she says her life is better because she’s giving back.

“I get to see firsthand all the good things the Zoo is doing to help animals, help nature, and I get to be a part of that,” said Kadrmas.

The study also mentions volunteering helps you feel a sense of purpose and well-being, protecting us from feelings of loneliness, depression, and hopelessness.

