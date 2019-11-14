A Reminder to Review Your Medicare Coverage

A lesser-known portion of Medicare coverage is Part D. It’s an optional portion of Medicare health insurance, and right now there is an open-enrollment period for it.

So why is this important?

It’s the portion of your coverage that after 65, will help pay for your prescription drugs. The AARP State Director said even if you don’t need prescriptions when you initially enroll in Medicare, it’s still worth looking into.

The reason being: for every year after 65 that you opt-out of Part D, the fee to enroll goes up more and more.

The director also encouraged anyone who is already enrolled in Part D to review their coverage every year, because the plans change all the time. What was covered under your plan the year before may not be now, and require you to change up your plan.

“That’s part of the reason we encourage people to reach out to the State Health Insurance Counseling Program through the North Dakota Insurance Department because they can help you talk through those types of things: When should you enroll? How should you enroll? What should that look like,” said AARP State Director Josh Askvig.

Open enrollment began on Oct. 15 and runs until Dec. 7.

You can contact State Health Insurance Counseling for assistance at (888) 575-6611, or email them at ndshic@nd.gov.

