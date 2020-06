This Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. in Ellery Park a night of prayer will be going on.

Anyone is invited to come to receive prayer as well as listen to gospel music and enjoy other small events.

The organizer says the night is all about bringing peace and harmony back into the world.

“I think everybody’s been kind of weighed down by the COVID stuff, protesting, rioting. I think people need to do something positive.” Event Organizer Jacinta Schmaltz said.