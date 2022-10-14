NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Advocates for our state help promote values important to North Dakota.

Thanks to the North Dakota Voices Network, they’re aiming to build communities of empowered and informed advocates right here in our own backyard.

Solidarity Saturdays serve as a safe space for North Dakotans to raise their voices, support each other, and work for justice and equality.

The free meetings are held on the second Saturday of each month running through December.

It’s a great way to learn the issues facing you and your neighbor.

This year’s series theme is ‘Power Back to the People.’

The goal of the meeting topics is to focus on things impacting North Dakotans and their abilities to participate in a democracy.

“We wanted to bring the power back to the people of North Dakota. There is a disconnect between those in power in our state and those who have the lived experiences of how those policies impact every day North Dakotans,” said Zack Packineau, Director of Outreach North Dakota Voices Network.

The next Solidarity Saturday will be held on November 12th.

The topic is, ‘Building Power After the Election.’