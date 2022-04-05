Talking about feelings and mental health challenges is not always easy.



Dakota Family Services is working to make that process easier by giving teens and caregivers the tools and skills to address mental health concerns.



The free, online event will take place Wednesday, April 6 from 7:15 to 8 p.m.

The event will include a featured speaker, and there will be breakout sessions covering topics such as depression, suicide, mood, anxiety, stress, attention/ADHD, the role of medication, how to support a friend who is struggling with their mental health, the internet and social media (for parents), and understanding the teen brain (for parents).

Attendees must register to receive the link and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a one-year family subscription to HEADSPACE.