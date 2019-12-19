A Self Defense Class that Fits All

A retired state trooper has made it his mission to make sure everyone knows how to defend themselves.

He says after seeing abductions and assaults all over the news for a while now, he felt obligated to share what he knows about self-protection.

The 25-year trooper and now safety consultant, Michael Jamison says it’s not about over-powering the abductor, or even fighting back, it’s about escaping as quickly as possible.

The first move you’re looking at is a heel hook. When someone grabs you from behind, it makes it harder for them to drag you away.

After the heel hook, drop your center of gravity, and push your hands up to the ceiling, allowing room for you to slip out.

“No matter how strong I am, and I can benchpress over 300 pounds, if I wrap my arms around you, I cannot hold you to keep you from going up. You may struggle, but you’re going to get up. And then, boom! You come down with an elbow into my floating rib, boom! An elbow down into my other floating rib, and then you escape.”

Jamison also says it’s important to yell things like, “Help me!” He says just screaming won’t necessarily attract the help you need.

