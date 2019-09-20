A semi flipped on HWY-2 heading west from Minot–westbound lanes closed

A semi-truck carrying a cooler for a gas plant flipped on its side this morning in Minot. The vehicle experienced mechanical issues which led to the driver pulling over onto the shoulder.

The driver tells us it happened around 9:20 on Highway 2 heading west.

He says he’s been driving semi-trucks for 22 years and this is the first time this has happened. He also says he was not injured and that getting the accident cleaned up could take all day.

Traffic is single-lane as first responders get the accident taken care of.

The westbound lanes of Highway 2 will be closed at mile marker 134 (The Brooks Ranch Area). The westbound lanes will be closed for several hours. A media release will be sent out when the westbound lanes reopen. A detour is in place.

The detour starts at 19th Avenue NW and goes toward Des Lacs. At Des Lacs, proceed north on 170th Street NW toward County Road 13N. County Road 13N leads back to the junction of Highway 2 and Highway 52.

