A short rumination on the annual snow before spring

Ah, early spring in North Dakota: The brisk face slap of the bitter cold wind. The new snowfall burying colorful spring decorations under a white blanket. The sounds of birds, shovels and snowblowers in the air.

Longtime North Dakota residents know that there’s always a snowy last laugh by Mother Nature at the end of March or early April. It’s as inevitable as lutefisk and lefse during the holidays.

After that, then spring officially starts in the Peace Garden State.

Spring decorations “blossom” amid the snowy landscape in Mandan Thursday, April 2.

The other truth about the last gasp of winter: It’s going to melt relatively quickly. Two inches or two feet, it can’t beat the growing heat.

So, here’s to Mother Nature’s last word before North Dakota’s real spring begins — a little reminder that we should enjoy every last minute of the warm days ahead, because all too soon she’ll be back with more of what we had today.