‘A sleeping giant’: ND oil output remains flat for June

North Dakota oil production has remained flat for the month of June.

In his monthly update, Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms says crude oil production increased by only 143 barrels a day, calling it one of the smallest changes he’s ever seen.

He says North Dakota continues to beat New Mexico, but it’s neck-and-neck.

Helms says New Mexico could pass North Dakota in July, considering they have three times as many drilling rigs.

“I think I would have to characterize the Bakken at this point as a sleeping giant. The COVID pandemic kind of put the industry to sleep,” Helms said.

In order to see significant growth in oil production, Helms says North Dakota would need roughly 20 frack crews.

The state currently has just 10, but he says that number is expected to increase to about 15 by the end of the year.