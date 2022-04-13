It’s no secret that many people are stuck at home and the KX News team is confined to our studios and newsrooms.

Take a look at this video [above] you’ll see a bit of what it’s been like living at a television station.



We’re sleeping under a desk, eating out of whatever container we can find, wearing pajamas while we work, or braving the blizzard to bring you the very latest.



The KX News team is documenting just about everything, even though this storm will last in our memories forever.

We’ve gotten some very kind messages from viewers and they are all appreciated. We hope everyone is staying safe, wherever they are.