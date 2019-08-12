A sober reminder: Sobriety checkpoint planned for Ward County August 17

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1101 Police Lights_1472006791625.png

If you’re driving in Ward County Saturday night, be forewarned: The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Ward County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the county August 17th.

In addition to the checkpoint, the highway patrol will also be conducting a saturation patrol in the county to remove impaired drivers from the road.

Law enforcement says it is providing the advance notice of the checkpoint and enhanced enforcement as a way for people to plan ahead, designate a sober driver and drive distraction-free.

Through August 11th, there have been 56 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads, resulting in 63 fatalities.

Of those fatal crashes, 37 percent was alcohol-related.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Fuzz Butt Strut

Don't Miss