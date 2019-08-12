A sober reminder: Sobriety checkpoint planned for Ward County August 17

School is about a week and a half away and it's crunch time for teachers to gear up.

That's why the Minot Public School Foundation is calling out for volunteers to help teachers get their classrooms back-to-school ready.

Tammy White is a second-grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary School. The first day of school is August 22, but a teacher's work starts before then.

"There's always something to do to get yourself ready for the new year," she said.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the school year, she spends a few hours each day setting up her classroom.

She does more than just decorate it, she works to create a learning environment that caters to each student.

"Every kid is unique and different," said White. "We're not all the same nor should we be. So if you have more resources available to them and we can figure out what works for them, then it's a success."

This year, thanks to the Minot Public School Foundation, she had some help.

US Bank volunteer, Kristen Theobald, said "It's the least we can do for teachers in our city."

"They basically mold the kids that we're raising in this community to be adults," another volunteer, Rhonda Johnson said. "They have such a big influence over the kids, so."

Although the students aren't there to see the help first-hand, "You know, we're always telling kids to change the world by helping others, so that will be the first thing that I talk about, when the new year begins, is how they came in from US Bank to help me set up our things."When it comes to shaping our youth, White says just a little bit of help goes a long way.

You can still help! The Minot Public School Foundation is still looking for business professionals to volunteer.Just call Danielle at 857-4555 or email minotfoundation@gmail.com