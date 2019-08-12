A sober reminder: Sobriety checkpoint planned for Ward County August 17

If you’re driving in Ward County Saturday night, be forewarned: The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Ward County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the county August 17th.
In addition to the checkpoint, the highway patrol will also be conducting a saturation patrol in the county to remove impaired drivers from the road.
Law enforcement says it is providing the advance notice of the checkpoint and enhanced enforcement as a way for people to plan ahead, designate a sober driver and drive distraction-free.
Through August 11th, there have been 56 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads, resulting in 63 fatalities.
Of those fatal crashes, 37 percent was alcohol-related.