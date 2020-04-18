A State Department of Health Advisor Says Ramping up Testing is Critical

Starting Friday, KX News will be sitting down with medical expert Dr. Joshua Wynne each week.

Dr. Wynne is the Dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, as well as the Interim President at the University of North Dakota.

But perhaps his most important role right now is serving as one of three physicians on an advisory board to the state’s Department of Health. He is an advisor to State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte, who has been a key figure in the North Dakota COVID-19 response.

Dr. Wynne says he’s a little less concerned about the effects the virus is having on the state today than he was a month ago, thanks to the response effort by officials and citizens so far.

But, he says now is not the time to let our guard down.

He expects, soon, things will start to gradually enter a “new phase” of response, where distancing guidelines are relaxed. As this unfolds, he says the need for testing becomes even more crucial.

“There will be occasional hotspots that appear. It is essential that we can identify those hotspots quickly, do contact tracing and get those people into quarantine as quickly as possible, so we contain it. Those sorts of things are not going to go away,” Dr. Wynne added.

He says we’re not quite there yet as a state, because officials are still working on bringing in antibody tests and developing a plan for widespread testing.

As for his thoughts on the country reopening on May 1, as it’s been discussed in Washington, he says we can get a new normal sometime soon. But, he says it would not be safe to bring the state back to pre-pandemic “normal” by May, or even by December.

KX News will be sitting down with Dr. Wynne weekly as the pandemic continues. Tune into KX News at 6 p.m. every Wednesday evening for more.