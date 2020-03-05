A statewide program gets ND children excited about reading

An incredible program helping kids get excited about reading makes a stop at Liberty Elementary on Thursday.

Even Clark the Lark and MeriFeather Lewis hung out with 620 students. The Bismarck Larks reading program provides kids with incentives and prizes to read more. Teachers set their own goals for their classroom-based on pages read, books read and time spent reading.

“It gives kids the incentive to read like I said before, but its also just like to get them aware of baseball and something different to mix up the day, because I mean we get them in the classroom and they’re doing their subjects, and studying then we come out and do this it just brightens everyone’s day and makes it different and fun and active for them,” said Matthew Wurnig, Director of Fun for the Bismarck Larks.

Just under 7,000 kids across North Dakota are taking part in the Bismarck Larks reading program this year. It is now in its fourth year.