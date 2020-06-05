A sweet business gives back by selling unicorn poop

Two Bismarck sisters started their own business in their parents’ kitchen. The Sugar Spinning Sisters is their name, and Cotton Candy is their game. KX News visited with the pair to find out how they’ve been able to work in a creative way– to have fun while giving back.

“They’re always very playful. They always want to do lots of things,” said their babysitter Aubrey McCloud.

Seven-year-old Brittyn loves baking, and 10-year-old Laila loves selling things so the sisters started playing with the idea of starting a cotton candy business. Plus The girl’s mom Kari says it’s important for the girls to understand hard work, money management, and communication skills.

“I like seeing different people be excited about getting it.” said Laila.

“Yea everybody likes it.. younger kids to older kids and grown-ups, ” said Brittyn.

When it comes to flavors — they’ve got it covered.

The girls say they have lemon, birthday cake, lime, bubble gum, pina colada, blue raspberry, and pink vanilla.

And as a part of their creative ways ..there’s even one called unicorn poop!

“The unicorn poop forms on the outside of the machine when we make it,” Laila explains.

“It’s just a bunch of sugar combined,” Brittyn adds.

But it’s got a special meaning. A few years ago, their friend Sky died from cancer, so they wanted to do something to give back.

“The money goes to Brave the Shave in memory of Sky Stevens,” said Laila.

“She likes unicorns,” said Brittyn.

So if you have a sweet tooth, cotton candy is a great way to get your sugar fix, support a good cause, and two young girls working hard at their very own business.

For more information on how to get yourself some cotton candy for any special event your just because go here.

