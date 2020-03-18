A sweet idea while self isolating

If you are running out of things to do this week at home, we have a pretty sweet idea.

Cookies for you, in Minot, has created a fun and tasty way to keep everyone busy. A do-it-yourself cookie decorating kit.

After getting the idea from one of her employees, the owner says it immediately took off on social media. She says during these hectic times, they’re just trying to give everyone a reason to smile.

“Its definitely something we aren’t use to being at home. All the time with kids, and I think it’s really important to give them something to do. Stimulate some activity, rather than just watching the TV, it’s an easy thing to do. I think it’s important for businesses to maybe see what they can do differently, to help in this unique situation,” says Casey Klein, owner of Cookies for You.

The kit comes with 6 cookies, sprinkles and your choice of icing colors. To find out how you can get your hands on one, CLICK HERE.