A U.S. Senator from North Dakota Speaks Out on the Impeachment Inquiry

WDAY (FARGO, N.D.)– Senator Kevin Cramer is calling the effort to impeach President Trump, “A great tragedy”.

House Democrats launched the inquiry last week after it was learned President Trump admitted he asked the Ukranian president to help dig up some dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

Cramer, a Republican, says Congress should be more focused on the U.S. Mexico Trade agreement and pay increases for members of the military.

The U.S. Senator from North Dakota adds, “To try and fast track an impeachment proceeding before Christmas just to do it is a great distraction and will tear the country apart. It is blatantly a partisan impeachment process.”

We also asked Senator Hoeven, who is also a Republican, for his opinion. He told us people can make their own decisions at the ballot box.

