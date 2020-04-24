A unique business in Bismarck delivers gourmet shrooms to your doorstep

In this week’s Business Beat, a pair of siblings from North Dakota has started a somewhat unusual business.

John Sullivan IV and his sister, Chauntel own Brutal Twig Mushroom Cultivators. It’s a gourmet mushroom business in Bismarck. They specialize in growing varieties like lion’s mane and blue oysters. Everything is cultivated inside a semi-trailer and each batch takes about six weeks until they’re ready to eat.

“There’s so many different kinds. It’s just really incredible the different varieties and all the tastes and everything to experience. And they’re not gonna get you all weird in the head,” said Sullivan.

Due to social distancing, they are currently only doing delivery services. For more information go here.