MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF) is excited to bring A Very Merry Badlands Christmas exclusively to the Old Town Hall Theater this December.

According to a news release, A Very Merry Badlands Christmas is celebrating the Christmas season with Medora Musical stars of the past and present, bringing you some of the season’s very best music in the heart of downtown Medora.

Enjoy a wonderful show featuring some of your favorite holiday songs and a dazzling finale that will remind us all of the reason for the season.

“It is truly a joy to get to welcome folks out to the Badlands during one of the most magical times of the year,” said Kinley Slauter, the show’s producer. “This year’s show is a lot of fun and features some of the very best talent Medora has ever offered.”

That cast includes five cast member fresh off the 2022 Medora Musical: Taylor Leet-Vogel of Bismarck and Damo Fichter of Dickinson, as well as Jessica Bradish, Amy LeGrand, and Adam Vogel.

Medora Musical alumni Chad Willow and Kim Willow as well as Jonathan Acorn making his Medora debut to round out the talented cast.

Show Schedule

Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m

Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation reminds ticket-buyers that Medora.com is the only official ticketing location for A Very Merry Badlands Christmas.

Purchasing tickets from any ticket seller not linked directly to Medora.com runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.

The show will play from December 1 through December 18, at the Old Town Hall Theater, with both matinee and evening times available.