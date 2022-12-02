MEDORA, N.D. (KXNET) — A Very Merry Badlands Christmas started on December 1, and it’s only showing for three weekends before Christmas in the Badlands.

According to a news release, people can see both matinee and evening shows until December 18 at the Old Town Hall Theater.

“Medora and Christmas just seem to go together,” said Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation President, Randy Hatzenbuhler, “and this year we are excited to bring folks a show that not only fills them with the spirit of the season but also invited them to escape to the Badlands for a getaway of rest and relaxation.”

The days and times available are:

Weekend No. 1 Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m.

Weekend No. 2 Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m.

Weekend No. 3 Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m.



You can get tickets for A Very Merry Badlands Christmas on their website.